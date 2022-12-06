The share price of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) rose to $0.62 per share on Monday from $0.60. While Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 4.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZYNE fell by -80.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.61 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -49.09% in the last 200 days.

On December 21, 2020, H.C. Wainwright Reiterated Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) to Buy. A report published by Needham on July 01, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for ZYNE. ROTH Capital also rated ZYNE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 31, 2019. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on October 21, 2019, and assigned a price target of $18. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ZYNE, as published in its report on April 22, 2019. H.C. Wainwright’s report from February 01, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $23 for ZYNE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)

To gain a thorough understanding of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -58.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ZYNE is recording an average volume of 314.18K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.55%, with a gain of 3.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.44, showing growth from the present price of $0.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZYNE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZYNE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZYNE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ETF Managers Group LLC’s position in ZYNE has decreased by -7.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,258,970 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.65 million, following the sale of -188,437 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ZYNE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.02%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 232,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,162,427.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC added a 373,435 position in ZYNE. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 8931.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.07%, now holding 0.83 million shares worth $0.6 million. At the end of the first quarter, Global X Management Co. LLC decreased its ZYNE holdings by -32.19% and now holds 0.65 million ZYNE shares valued at $0.47 million with the lessened -0.31 million shares during the period. ZYNE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.70% at present.