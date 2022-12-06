The share price of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) rose to $2.45 per share on Monday from $2.15. While D-Wave Quantum Inc. has overperformed by 13.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QBTS fell by -75.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.23 to $2.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -70.24% in the last 200 days.

On October 19, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) recommending Overweight. A report published by ROTH Capital on August 30, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for QBTS.

Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 54.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and QBTS is recording an average volume of 157.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.73%, with a loss of -2.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.20, showing growth from the present price of $2.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QBTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze D-Wave Quantum Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QBTS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QBTS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in QBTS has increased by 2,050.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,939,809 shares of the stock, with a value of $23.1 million, following the purchase of 7,570,523 additional shares during the last quarter.

QBTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 62.80% at present.