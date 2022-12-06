Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) closed Monday at $77.29 per share, up from $76.90 a day earlier. While Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 0.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AXSM rose by 139.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.68 to $20.63, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 83.34% in the last 200 days.

On November 01, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) recommending Buy. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded AXSM shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $34 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 10, 2021. Berenberg Initiated an Buy rating on June 10, 2021, and assigned a price target of $112. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AXSM, as published in its report on January 08, 2021. Mizuho’s report from December 16, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $120 for AXSM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -315.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AXSM is recording an average volume of 1.48M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.56%, with a gain of 3.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $104.71, showing growth from the present price of $77.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AXSM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.46%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AXSM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AXSM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AXSM has increased by 11.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,033,024 shares of the stock, with a value of $136.94 million, following the purchase of 304,481 additional shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP made another increased to its shares in AXSM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 30.13%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 500,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $97.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,159,733.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -44,136 position in AXSM. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased an additional 0.95 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 101.22%, now holding 1.9 million shares worth $85.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, RTW Investments LP increased its AXSM holdings by 16.27% and now holds 1.88 million AXSM shares valued at $84.98 million with the added 0.26 million shares during the period. AXSM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.40% at present.