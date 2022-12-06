The share price of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) fell to $3.26 per share on Monday from $3.57. While Energy Vault Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -8.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NRGV fell by -67.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.10 to $2.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -62.16% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On June 29, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) recommending Buy. A report published by Guggenheim on March 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NRGV. Goldman also rated NRGV shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 14, 2022. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on March 09, 2022, and assigned a price target of $19. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for NRGV, as published in its report on February 24, 2022.

Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

To gain a thorough understanding of Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NRGV is recording an average volume of 961.03K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.02%, with a loss of -16.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.20, showing growth from the present price of $3.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NRGV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Energy Vault Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NRGV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NRGV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s position in NRGV has increased by 8.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,189,012 shares of the stock, with a value of $13.49 million, following the purchase of 316,538 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in NRGV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 71.94%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,364,708 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,261,823.

During the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC added a 1,799,987 position in NRGV. BNP Paribas Asset Management UK L purchased an additional 0.73 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 112.43%, now holding 1.38 million shares worth $4.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its NRGV holdings by 47.71% and now holds 1.1 million NRGV shares valued at $3.55 million with the added 0.36 million shares during the period. NRGV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 40.90% at present.