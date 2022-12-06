A share of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) closed at $3.22 per share on Monday, down from $3.29 day before. While Uxin Limited has underperformed by -2.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UXIN fell by -79.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.00 to $2.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.30% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On October 23, 2019, JP Morgan Downgraded Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) to Neutral. A report published by Credit Suisse on March 12, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for UXIN. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for UXIN, as published in its report on August 16, 2018.

Analysis of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 125.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Uxin Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and UXIN is registering an average volume of 119.05K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.28%, with a gain of 45.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.65, showing growth from the present price of $3.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UXIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Uxin Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UXIN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UXIN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Allspring Global Investments LLC’s position in UXIN has decreased by -19.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 909,661 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.75 million, following the sale of -214,609 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 191,563.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC subtracted a -33,573 position in UXIN. Invesco Capital Management LLC sold an additional 265.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.65%, now holding 40286.0 shares worth $0.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its UXIN holdings by 12.11% and now holds 38365.0 UXIN shares valued at $0.16 million with the added 4145.0 shares during the period. UXIN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.40% at present.