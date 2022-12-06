AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) closed Monday at $5.58 per share, down from $5.82 a day earlier. While AST SpaceMobile Inc. has underperformed by -4.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASTS fell by -39.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.27 to $4.84, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.45% in the last 200 days.

On October 28, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) recommending Buy. A report published by Barclays on July 12, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ASTS. Deutsche Bank also rated ASTS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 30, 2021.

Analysis of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 68.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ASTS is recording an average volume of 1.67M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.73%, with a loss of -12.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.67, showing growth from the present price of $5.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AST SpaceMobile Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASTS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASTS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ASTS has increased by 11.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,043,086 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.77 million, following the purchase of 206,119 additional shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC made another increased to its shares in ASTS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.01%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 232 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,768,073.

During the first quarter, Broad Run Investment Management L subtracted a -56,869 position in ASTS. Point72 Asset Management LP purchased an additional 0.35 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 49.19%, now holding 1.07 million shares worth $7.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ASTS holdings by 25.38% and now holds 0.87 million ASTS shares valued at $6.32 million with the added 0.18 million shares during the period. ASTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 21.60% at present.