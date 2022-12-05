In Friday’s session, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) marked $244.35 per share, up from $242.02 in the previous session. While West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has overperformed by 0.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WST fell by -44.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $475.00 to $206.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.09% in the last 200 days.

On November 30, 2022, UBS started tracking West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) recommending Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on October 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for WST. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated WST shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $350 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 10, 2020. Stephens Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on October 14, 2020, and assigned a price target of $300. BofA Securities July 21, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for WST, as published in its report on July 21, 2020. BofA/Merrill’s report from April 24, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $200 for WST shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

With WST’s current dividend of $0.76 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WST has an average volume of 711.66K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.66%, with a gain of 7.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $295.00, showing growth from the present price of $244.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Shares?

Medical Instruments & Supplies giant West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 29.41, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -29.20%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WST has increased by 1.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,619,018 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.98 billion, following the purchase of 91,369 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in WST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.52%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 66,940 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.03 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,460,101.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -2,377,451 position in WST. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 7565.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.23%, now holding 3.33 million shares worth $766.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, Franklin Advisers, Inc. decreased its WST holdings by -4.25% and now holds 2.62 million WST shares valued at $602.96 million with the lessened -0.12 million shares during the period. WST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.60% at present.