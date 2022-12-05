Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) marked $1.18 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $1.00. While Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has overperformed by 18.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMTI fell by -92.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.58 to $0.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -62.36% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) recommending Mkt Outperform. A report published by SVB Leerink on June 30, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for AMTI. Jefferies also rated AMTI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 30, 2020. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on June 30, 2020, and assigned a price target of $34.

Analysis of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI)

In order to gain a clear picture of Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -114.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 149.14K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AMTI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.08%, with a gain of 15.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.45, showing growth from the present price of $1.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMTI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Applied Molecular Transport Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMTI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMTI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s position in AMTI has increased by 0.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,069,582 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.31 million, following the purchase of 5,836 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another decreased to its shares in AMTI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -55.56%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,327,255 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,861,107.

At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its AMTI holdings by 27.64% and now holds 0.68 million AMTI shares valued at $0.55 million with the added 0.15 million shares during the period. AMTI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.80% at present.