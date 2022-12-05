The share price of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) rose to $42.42 per share on Friday from $41.46. While American Equity Investment Life Holding Company has overperformed by 2.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AEL rose by 20.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.49 to $28.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.80% in the last 200 days.

On August 15, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) to In-line. A report published by Credit Suisse on July 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AEL. Keefe Bruyette also Downgraded AEL shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $41 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 13, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on June 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $43. Jefferies initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for AEL, as published in its report on January 26, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from January 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $46 for AEL shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of AEL’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.36 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AEL is recording an average volume of 605.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.16%, with a gain of 8.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.89, showing growth from the present price of $42.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AEL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Shares?

A leading company in the Insurance – Life sector, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) is based in the USA. When comparing American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 123.20%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AEL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AEL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AEL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.26%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,085,867 additional shares for a total stake of worth $458.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,637,028.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -480,321 position in AEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional 23120.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.33%, now holding 7.02 million shares worth $302.23 million. At the end of the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B decreased its AEL holdings by -13.10% and now holds 4.56 million AEL shares valued at $196.53 million with the lessened -0.69 million shares during the period.