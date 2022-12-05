The share price of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) rose to $26.09 per share on Friday from $25.20. While Alkermes plc has overperformed by 3.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALKS rose by 18.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.79 to $21.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.15% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On November 03, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) to Overweight. A report published by BofA Securities on October 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ALKS. Piper Sandler also rated ALKS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 16, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on April 22, 2022, and assigned a price target of $35. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ALKS, as published in its report on April 20, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from January 27, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $32 for ALKS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Alkermes plc (ALKS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Alkermes plc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ALKS is recording an average volume of 1.70M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.31%, with a gain of 7.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.22, showing growth from the present price of $26.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALKS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alkermes plc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ALKS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ALKS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ALKS has increased by 4.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,679,904 shares of the stock, with a value of $401.33 million, following the purchase of 821,972 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $318.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,040,000.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -231,057 position in ALKS. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.77 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.89%, now holding 6.72 million shares worth $152.6 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ALKS holdings by 9.41% and now holds 6.47 million ALKS shares valued at $146.81 million with the added 0.56 million shares during the period. ALKS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.50% at present.