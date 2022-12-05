A share of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) closed at $10.72 per share on Friday, down from $10.73 day before. While Embraer S.A. has underperformed by -0.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ERJ fell by -22.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.08 to $7.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.92% in the last 200 days.

On October 11, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) recommending Outperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on January 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for ERJ. UBS also Upgraded ERJ shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 11, 2021. BofA Securities June 11, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ERJ, as published in its report on June 11, 2021. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Embraer S.A. (ERJ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Embraer S.A.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ERJ is registering an average volume of 1.45M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.53%, with a loss of -0.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.23, showing growth from the present price of $10.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ERJ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Embraer S.A. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ERJ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ERJ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s position in ERJ has increased by 2.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,035,384 shares of the stock, with a value of $201.2 million, following the purchase of 493,818 additional shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ERJ during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.77%.

At the end of the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag increased its ERJ holdings by 3.09% and now holds 2.29 million ERJ shares valued at $24.17 million with the added 68456.0 shares during the period. ERJ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.00% at present.