As of Friday, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SBRA) stock closed at $13.07, up from $12.82 the previous day. While Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. has overperformed by 1.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SBRA fell by -0.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.60 to $11.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.13% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On November 14, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) to Underperform. A report published by Robert W. Baird on October 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SBRA. Jefferies also Downgraded SBRA shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 30, 2022. CapitalOne Initiated an Equal Weight rating on June 03, 2022, and assigned a price target of $15.50. Mizuho May 25, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SBRA, as published in its report on May 25, 2022. Barclays’s report from April 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $14 for SBRA shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA)

Investors in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SBRA is recording 2.31M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.79%, with a gain of 3.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.84, showing growth from the present price of $13.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SBRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SBRA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SBRA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SBRA has decreased by -0.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 34,943,097 shares of the stock, with a value of $477.32 million, following the sale of -348,943 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in SBRA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.57%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -430,164 additional shares for a total stake of worth $367.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 26,894,189.

During the first quarter, Principal Global Investors LLC subtracted a -1,450,027 position in SBRA. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 81240.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.67%, now holding 12.21 million shares worth $166.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, Principal Real Estate Investors L decreased its SBRA holdings by -9.58% and now holds 7.85 million SBRA shares valued at $107.21 million with the lessened -0.83 million shares during the period. SBRA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.10% at present.