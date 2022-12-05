The share price of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) rose to $234.40 per share on Friday from $220.25. While Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 6.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALNY rose by 28.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $236.80 to $117.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.14% in the last 200 days.

On September 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on July 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ALNY. Morgan Stanley April 25, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for ALNY, as published in its report on April 25, 2022. Citigroup’s report from March 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $223 for ALNY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -430.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ALNY is recording an average volume of 980.96K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.51%, with a gain of 10.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $237.45, showing growth from the present price of $234.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALNY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ALNY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ALNY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 16,011,128 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.32 billion, following the purchase of 16,011,128 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in ALNY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 35.55%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 3,658,635 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.89 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,949,647.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co subtracted a -1,341,904 position in ALNY. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 7049.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.07%, now holding 10.79 million shares worth $2.24 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its ALNY holdings by -4.55% and now holds 9.51 million ALNY shares valued at $1.97 billion with the lessened -0.45 million shares during the period. ALNY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.30% at present.