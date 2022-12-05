A share of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) closed at $6.09 per share on Friday, down from $6.13 day before. While Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. has underperformed by -0.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLYA fell by -16.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.81 to $5.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.67% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On May 09, 2022, Truist Upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) to Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for PLYA. BofA Securities also rated PLYA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 13, 2021. Citigroup December 15, 2020d the rating to Neutral on December 15, 2020, and set its price target from $3 to $5.25. SunTrust April 29, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for PLYA, as published in its report on April 29, 2020. Citigroup’s report from April 07, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $1 for PLYA shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Macquarie also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PLYA is registering an average volume of 1.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.91%, with a gain of 2.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.71, showing growth from the present price of $6.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Shares?

A giant in the Resorts & Casinos market, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is based in the USA. When comparing Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.30, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 82.20%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLYA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLYA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Rubric Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in PLYA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.85%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 100,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $73.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,876,728.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC added a 226,803 position in PLYA. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC purchased an additional 3.68 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 81.68%, now holding 8.18 million shares worth $50.48 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Asset Management Ltd. decreased its PLYA holdings by -7.00% and now holds 6.58 million PLYA shares valued at $40.6 million with the lessened -0.49 million shares during the period. PLYA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.10% at present.