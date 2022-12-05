As of Friday, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OLLI) stock closed at $60.47, up from $60.45 the previous day. While Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OLLI fell by -3.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $72.27 to $37.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.98% in the last 200 days.

On October 24, 2022, Gordon Haskett started tracking Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on June 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for OLLI. RBC Capital Mkts also Upgraded OLLI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 09, 2022. Craig Hallum June 09, 2022d the rating to Buy on June 09, 2022, and set its price target from $43 to $75. BofA Securities May 20, 2022d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Buy’ for OLLI, as published in its report on May 20, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from April 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $65 for OLLI shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and OLLI is recording 1.18M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.91%, with a gain of 0.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $62.13, showing growth from the present price of $60.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OLLI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. Shares?

The Discount Stores market is dominated by Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) based in the USA. When comparing Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 40.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -57.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OLLI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OLLI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in OLLI has decreased by -0.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,247,221 shares of the stock, with a value of $517.84 million, following the sale of -19,939 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in OLLI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.65%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -288,456 additional shares for a total stake of worth $269.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,815,079.

During the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. subtracted a -1,232,754 position in OLLI. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 24180.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.54%, now holding 4.47 million shares worth $250.56 million.