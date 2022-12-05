Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) closed Friday at $23.80 per share, up from $23.76 a day earlier. While Gen Digital Inc. has overperformed by 0.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GEN fell by -1.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.92 to $20.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.20% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Gen Digital Inc. (GEN)

The current dividend for GEN investors is set at $0.50 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Gen Digital Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 195.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GEN is recording an average volume of 5.98M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.51%, with a gain of 2.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.94, showing growth from the present price of $23.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gen Digital Inc. Shares?

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Medical Care Facilities market. When comparing Gen Digital Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.99, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -79.40%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in GEN has increased by 1.76% in the first quarter. The company now owns 65,207,572 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.47 billion, following the purchase of 1,126,856 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in GEN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.64%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,386,197 additional shares for a total stake of worth $889.99 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 39,502,408.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -8,853 position in GEN. AllianceBernstein LP purchased an additional 3.94 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 19.92%, now holding 23.73 million shares worth $534.73 million. GEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.80% at present.