As of Friday, Semtech Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SMTC) stock closed at $29.36, down from $29.82 the previous day. While Semtech Corporation has underperformed by -1.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SMTC fell by -67.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $92.14 to $25.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.64% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On September 01, 2022, Oppenheimer Downgraded Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) to Perform. A report published by Cowen on September 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for SMTC. The Benchmark Company Initiated an Buy rating on July 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $81. B. Riley Securities June 15, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SMTC, as published in its report on June 15, 2022. Oppenheimer’s report from September 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $85 for SMTC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Semtech Corporation (SMTC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Semtech Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SMTC is recording 1.17M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.87%, with a loss of -0.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $50.88, showing growth from the present price of $29.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SMTC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Semtech Corporation Shares?

The Semiconductors market is dominated by Semtech Corporation (SMTC) based in the USA. When comparing Semtech Corporation shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.95, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 58.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SMTC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SMTC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SMTC has increased by 7.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,974,787 shares of the stock, with a value of $193.13 million, following the purchase of 490,743 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SMTC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.04%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 127,411 additional shares for a total stake of worth $176.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,383,576.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 453,726 position in SMTC. Newton Investment Management Nort sold an additional 27399.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.50%, now holding 1.79 million shares worth $49.68 million. At the end of the first quarter, Federated MDTA LLC increased its SMTC holdings by 3,745.28% and now holds 1.57 million SMTC shares valued at $43.39 million with the added 1.53 million shares during the period. SMTC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.40% at present.