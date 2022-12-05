Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) closed Friday at $118.72 per share, up from $112.67 a day earlier. While Rogers Corporation has overperformed by 5.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ROG fell by -56.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $274.51 to $98.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -51.48% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On December 14, 2021, CJS Securities Downgraded Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) to Market Perform. A report published by Wolfe Research on June 10, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ROG. Canaccord Genuity also rated ROG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $260 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 26, 2021. B. Riley FBR resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ROG, as published in its report on February 21, 2019. B. Riley FBR’s report from September 18, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $180 for ROG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Sidoti also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Rogers Corporation (ROG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Rogers Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ROG is recording an average volume of 437.63K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.01%, with a gain of 11.46% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Rogers Corporation Shares?

Rogers Corporation (ROG) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Electronic Components market. When comparing Rogers Corporation shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 31.11, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -41.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ROG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ROG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ROG has increased by 1.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,679,358 shares of the stock, with a value of $630.53 million, following the purchase of 42,362 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ROG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.58%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 31,818 additional shares for a total stake of worth $480.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,043,237.

During the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management added a 1,510,348 position in ROG. JPMorgan Securities LLC sold an additional 11419.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.81%, now holding 0.62 million shares worth $145.43 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ROG holdings by 2.31% and now holds 0.6 million ROG shares valued at $141.54 million with the added 13553.0 shares during the period. ROG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.70% at present.