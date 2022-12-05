As of Friday, Tenable Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TENB) stock closed at $38.36, down from $39.68 the previous day. While Tenable Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -3.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TENB fell by -21.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.61 to $28.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.58% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On October 21, 2022, Berenberg started tracking Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) recommending Hold. A report published by BTIG Research on October 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TENB. DA Davidson also rated TENB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 12, 2022. Wolfe Research Initiated an Outperform rating on April 11, 2022, and assigned a price target of $70. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for TENB, as published in its report on December 29, 2021. Wells Fargo’s report from October 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $60 for TENB shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Berenberg also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Tenable Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TENB is recording 943.05K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.56%, with a gain of 1.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.36, showing growth from the present price of $38.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TENB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tenable Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TENB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TENB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TENB has increased by 3.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,693,253 shares of the stock, with a value of $434.57 million, following the purchase of 326,543 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in TENB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.78%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -430,689 additional shares for a total stake of worth $348.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,581,746.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 355,210 position in TENB. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased an additional 1.4 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 56.00%, now holding 3.9 million shares worth $158.5 million. At the end of the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP increased its TENB holdings by 9.71% and now holds 3.77 million TENB shares valued at $153.41 million with the added 0.33 million shares during the period. TENB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.50% at present.