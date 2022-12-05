Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) closed Friday at $5.53 per share, down from $5.60 a day earlier. While Origin Materials Inc. has underperformed by -1.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ORGN fell by -15.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.71 to $4.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.10% in the last 200 days.

On October 14, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) recommending Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on January 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ORGN. HSBC Securities also rated ORGN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 23, 2021. BofA Securities Initiated an Neutral rating on October 05, 2021, and assigned a price target of $8. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ORGN, as published in its report on September 09, 2021.

Analysis of Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Origin Materials Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 23.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ORGN is recording an average volume of 834.24K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.09%, with a loss of -1.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.60, showing growth from the present price of $5.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ORGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Origin Materials Inc. Shares?

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Chemicals market. When comparing Origin Materials Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.59, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -71.40%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ORGN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ORGN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BNP Paribas Asset Management UK L’s position in ORGN has decreased by -9.80% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,523,155 shares of the stock, with a value of $42.73 million, following the sale of -817,725 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in ORGN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.32%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -153,984 additional shares for a total stake of worth $36.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,496,443.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -730,296 position in ORGN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 89376.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.47%, now holding 2.09 million shares worth $11.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ORGN holdings by 17.23% and now holds 1.92 million ORGN shares valued at $10.92 million with the added 0.28 million shares during the period. ORGN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 30.30% at present.