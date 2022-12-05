The share price of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) rose to $4.80 per share on Friday from $4.37. While Natura &Co Holding S.A. has overperformed by 9.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NTCO fell by -47.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.34 to $4.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.32% in the last 200 days.

On October 19, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) to Overweight. A report published by JP Morgan on March 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NTCO. Jefferies also rated NTCO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 15, 2021.

Analysis of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NTCO is recording an average volume of 674.93K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.35%, with a gain of 12.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.83, showing growth from the present price of $4.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NTCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Natura &Co Holding S.A. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NTCO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NTCO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dynamo Internacional Gestão de Re’s position in NTCO has decreased by -26.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,799,108 shares of the stock, with a value of $130.41 million, following the sale of -8,382,132 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $69.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,118,392.

During the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP subtracted a -191,997 position in NTCO. Aperio Group LLC purchased an additional 0.15 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 22.16%, now holding 0.84 million shares worth $4.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, Merrill Lynch International increased its NTCO holdings by 244.90% and now holds 0.71 million NTCO shares valued at $4.08 million with the added 0.51 million shares during the period. NTCO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.21% at present.