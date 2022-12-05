As of Friday, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LPLA) stock closed at $235.71, up from $232.89 the previous day. While LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LPLA rose by 46.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $271.56 to $140.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.49% in the last 200 days.

On November 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) to Equal-Weight. A report published by UBS on November 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LPLA. Credit Suisse also Upgraded LPLA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $315 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 01, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Neutral rating on October 19, 2022, and assigned a price target of $262. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LPLA, as published in its report on October 12, 2022. JMP Securities’s report from April 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $242 for LPLA shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)

Investors in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 35.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LPLA is recording 1.07M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.12%, with a gain of 1.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $276.75, showing growth from the present price of $235.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LPLA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Shares?

The Capital Markets market is dominated by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) based in the USA. When comparing LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 30.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 127.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LPLA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LPLA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LPLA has increased by 1.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,009,751 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.79 billion, following the purchase of 102,997 additional shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC made another decreased to its shares in LPLA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -19.29%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,378,059 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.47 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,764,475.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 22,349 position in LPLA. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 0.78 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 39.13%, now holding 2.76 million shares worth $706.76 million. At the end of the first quarter, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment increased its LPLA holdings by 0.21% and now holds 2.71 million LPLA shares valued at $691.66 million with the added 5666.0 shares during the period.