In Friday’s session, Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) marked $38.82 per share, up from $38.73 in the previous session. While Lincoln National Corporation has overperformed by 0.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LNC fell by -41.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $76.40 to $32.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.13% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On November 16, 2022, Goldman Upgraded Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) to Buy. A report published by Credit Suisse on November 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LNC. Piper Sandler also Downgraded LNC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 04, 2022. BofA Securities November 04, 2022d the rating to Neutral on November 04, 2022, and set its price target from $78 to $40. Morgan Stanley November 03, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for LNC, as published in its report on November 03, 2022. Jefferies’s report from October 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $51 for LNC shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

With LNC’s current dividend of $1.80 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Lincoln National Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LNC has an average volume of 2.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.97%, with a loss of -0.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.57, showing growth from the present price of $38.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lincoln National Corporation Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LNC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LNC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LNC has decreased by -0.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,528,458 shares of the stock, with a value of $998.13 million, following the sale of -155,768 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LNC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.83%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,628,081 additional shares for a total stake of worth $508.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,443,719.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -133,604 position in LNC. Dodge & Cox sold an additional 6650.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.15%, now holding 4.29 million shares worth $231.13 million. At the end of the first quarter, Lyrical Asset Management LP decreased its LNC holdings by -10.37% and now holds 3.56 million LNC shares valued at $191.61 million with the lessened -0.41 million shares during the period. LNC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.90% at present.