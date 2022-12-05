Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -3.09% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.13. Its current price is -99.09% under its 52-week high of $14.78 and 93.68% more than its 52-week low of $0.07. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -40.81% below the high and +88.79% above the low.

Additionally, it is important to take into account KAL stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 2.30 for the last tewlve months.KAL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.10, resulting in an 5.66 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 18.72% of shares. A total of 27 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 26.12% of its stock and 32.14% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale holding total of 1.15 million shares that make 4.90% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 6.78 million.

The securities firm MAK Capital One LLC holds 0.68 million shares of KAL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.89%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 4.0 million.

An overview of Kalera Public Limited Company’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) traded 40,890,703 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.1077 and price change of +0.06. With the moving average of $0.4651 and a price change of -1.17, about 20,534,383 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, KAL’s 100-day average volume is 10,334,174 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.4719 and a price change of -4.29.