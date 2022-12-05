The share price of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) rose to $1.00 per share on Friday from $0.96. While Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has overperformed by 4.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WPRT fell by -56.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.73 to $0.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.80% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On October 24, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) recommending Sector Perform. A report published by JP Morgan on September 09, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for WPRT. Lake Street also Upgraded WPRT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 10, 2019. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for WPRT, as published in its report on September 20, 2018. Lake Street’s report from November 15, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $5 for WPRT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Lake Street also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and WPRT is recording an average volume of 580.18K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.59%, with a gain of 14.15% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Westport Fuel Systems Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.46%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

WPRT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.30% at present.