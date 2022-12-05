In Friday’s session, American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) marked $11.24 per share, up from $9.55 in the previous session. While American Outdoor Brands Inc. has overperformed by 17.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AOUT fell by -51.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.48 to $7.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.64% in the last 200 days.

On August 30, 2022, B. Riley Securities Upgraded American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT) to Buy. A report published by ROTH Capital on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AOUT. B. Riley Securities also Downgraded AOUT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 21, 2022. B. Riley Securities Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 10, 2021, but set its price target from $47 to $37. B. Riley Securities resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for AOUT, as published in its report on July 16, 2021. B. Riley Securities’s report from June 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $44 for AOUT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -28.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

American Outdoor Brands Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -30.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AOUT has an average volume of 103.40K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.61%, with a gain of 19.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.50, showing decline from the present price of $11.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AOUT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American Outdoor Brands Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AOUT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AOUT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Polar Asset Management Partners,’s position in AOUT has increased by 20.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,334,938 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.91 million, following the purchase of 223,375 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another decreased to its shares in AOUT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.66%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -81,215 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 979,398.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -230,886 position in AOUT. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 96485.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.97%, now holding 0.7 million shares worth $6.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, Engine Capital Management LP increased its AOUT holdings by 12.05% and now holds 0.66 million AOUT shares valued at $5.85 million with the added 70558.0 shares during the period. AOUT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.70% at present.