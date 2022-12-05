In the current trading session, Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s (STRY) stock is trading at the price of $0.18, a gain of 2.44% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -98.34% less than its 52-week high of $10.90 and 9.51% better than its 52-week low of $0.17. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -47.27% below the high and +5.92% above the low.

It is also essential to consider STRY stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.00 for the last year.

How does Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 5 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.40 in simple terms.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY): Earnings History

If we examine Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.22, slashing the consensus of -$0.27. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.05, resulting in a 18.50% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.22 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.27. That was a difference of $0.05 and a surprise of 18.50%.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 24.69% of shares. A total of 92 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 61.59% of its stock and 81.79% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC holding total of 22.44 million shares that make 14.25% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 92.46 million.

The securities firm Tiger Global Management, LLC holds 19.35 million shares of STRY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 12.28%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 79.73 million.

An overview of Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) traded 2,389,306 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.2318 and price change of -0.08. With the moving average of $0.6638 and a price change of -1.69, about 4,305,586 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, STRY’s 100-day average volume is 2,327,150 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.7359 and a price change of -2.69.