AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -1.56% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.98. Its current price is -90.67% under its 52-week high of $10.50 and 8.89% more than its 52-week low of $0.90. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -45.55% below the high and +8.90% above the low.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Additionally, it is important to take into account APE stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.03 for the last tewlve months.

How does AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 74 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 5.82% of its stock and 5.82% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is DnB Asset Management AS holding total of 80805.0 shares that make 0.02% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.22 million.

The securities firm FNY Investment Advisers, LLC holds 60100.0 shares of APE, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.01%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.16 million.

An overview of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) traded 26,515,404 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.2710 and price change of -0.59. With the moving average of $1.8652 and a price change of -2.60, about 20,779,416 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.