KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) marked $10.32 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $10.31. While KNOT Offshore Partners LP has overperformed by 0.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KNOP fell by -20.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.85 to $10.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.15% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On January 20, 2021, Barclays Downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) to Underweight. A report published by B. Riley Securities on January 07, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for KNOP. BTIG Research also rated KNOP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 21, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts Reiterated the rating as Outperform on May 17, 2016, but set its price target from $19 to $22. RBC Capital Mkts resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for KNOP, as published in its report on February 22, 2016. Barclays’s report from February 22, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $17 for KNOP shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)

KNOP currently pays a dividend of $2.08 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 162.97K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KNOP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.04%, with a loss of -26.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.00, showing growth from the present price of $10.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KNOP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze KNOT Offshore Partners LP Shares?

The United Kingdom based company KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) is one of the biggest names in Marine Shipping. When comparing KNOT Offshore Partners LP shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 187.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KNOP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KNOP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in KNOP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -11.56%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -149,977 additional shares for a total stake of worth $16.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,146,956.

During the first quarter, Global X Management Co. LLC subtracted a -24,108 position in KNOP. HighTower Advisors LLC sold an additional -0.26 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -39.05%, now holding 0.41 million shares worth $5.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP decreased its KNOP holdings by -11.90% and now holds 0.34 million KNOP shares valued at $4.98 million with the lessened 46235.0 shares during the period. KNOP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 16.10% at present.