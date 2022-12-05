Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) closed Friday at $7.91 per share, up from $7.54 a day earlier. While Immersion Corporation has overperformed by 4.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMMR rose by 33.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.58 to $4.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 44.42% in the last 200 days.

On November 04, 2021, Colliers Securities Downgraded Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) to Neutral. A report published by Colliers Securities on December 29, 2020, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IMMR. Craig Hallum also reiterated IMMR shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 02, 2020. Craig Hallum Reiterated the rating as Buy on March 06, 2020, but set its price target from $11 to $9. Craig Hallum resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for IMMR, as published in its report on August 02, 2019. Dougherty & Company’s report from May 14, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $13 for IMMR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley FBR also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Immersion Corporation (IMMR)

The current dividend for IMMR investors is set at $0.12 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 94.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Immersion Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and IMMR is recording an average volume of 291.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.46%, with a gain of 9.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMMR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Immersion Corporation Shares?

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Application market. When comparing Immersion Corporation shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.85, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 97.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IMMR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IMMR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in IMMR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.38%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 19,200 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,409,959.

During the first quarter, Portolan Capital Management LLC subtracted a -263,693 position in IMMR. Royce & Associates LP sold an additional 39945.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.53%, now holding 1.09 million shares worth $5.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. increased its IMMR holdings by 87.62% and now holds 0.91 million IMMR shares valued at $4.85 million with the added 0.42 million shares during the period. IMMR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.90% at present.