Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) marked $61.24 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $63.00. While Formula One Group has underperformed by -2.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FWONK rose by 0.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $71.17 to $50.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.74% in the last 200 days.

On April 26, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on July 16, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for FWONK. B. Riley FBR May 16, 2019d the rating to Buy on May 16, 2019, and set its price target from $35 to $46. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for FWONK, as published in its report on October 09, 2018.

Analysis of Formula One Group (FWONK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 48.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 1.07M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FWONK stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.15%, with a gain of 2.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $69.83, showing growth from the present price of $61.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FWONK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Formula One Group Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FWONK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FWONK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FWONK has increased by 0.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,112,403 shares of the stock, with a value of $987.9 million, following the purchase of 141,291 additional shares during the last quarter. Caledonia made another decreased to its shares in FWONK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.99%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -943,011 additional shares for a total stake of worth $854.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,799,012.

During the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC subtracted a -99,311 position in FWONK. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional -11.45 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -49.96%, now holding 11.47 million shares worth $662.23 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its FWONK holdings by 7.41% and now holds 9.62 million FWONK shares valued at $555.52 million with the added 0.66 million shares during the period.