As of Friday, Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) stock closed at $109.11, up from $107.49 the previous day. While Celanese Corporation has overperformed by 1.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CE fell by -29.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $176.50 to $86.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.96% in the last 200 days.

On October 11, 2022, Mizuho started tracking Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) recommending Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on August 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CE. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded CE shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $116 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 13, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Underperform rating on June 27, 2022, and assigned a price target of $105. Piper Sandler February 22, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for CE, as published in its report on February 22, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from February 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $180 for CE shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Celanese Corporation (CE)

Investors in Celanese Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $2.80 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Celanese Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 35.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CE is recording 1.16M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.91%, with a gain of 4.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $117.78, showing growth from the present price of $109.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Celanese Corporation Shares?

The Chemicals market is dominated by Celanese Corporation (CE) based in the USA. When comparing Celanese Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.18, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -62.30%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CE has decreased by -1.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,585,469 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.21 billion, following the sale of -162,338 additional shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.04%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 553,469 additional shares for a total stake of worth $933.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,710,183.

During the first quarter, Dodge & Cox added a 276,225 position in CE. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.72 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.23%, now holding 6.57 million shares worth $631.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CE holdings by -3.03% and now holds 5.59 million CE shares valued at $537.15 million with the lessened -0.17 million shares during the period. CE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.80% at present.