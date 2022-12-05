The share price of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) fell to $11.32 per share on Friday from $11.46. While Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has underperformed by -1.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HPP fell by -54.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.66 to $9.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.17% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On October 20, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) to Neutral. A report published by BTIG Research on October 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HPP. Citigroup also Downgraded HPP shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 19, 2022. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for HPP, as published in its report on June 23, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from June 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $20 for HPP shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of HPP’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HPP is recording an average volume of 2.84M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.70%, with a gain of 1.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.08, showing growth from the present price of $11.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HPP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HPP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HPP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HPP has increased by 3.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,285,742 shares of the stock, with a value of $234.99 million, following the purchase of 767,713 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in HPP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 35.61%.