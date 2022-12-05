BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) marked $169.74 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $169.47. While BioNTech SE has overperformed by 0.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BNTX fell by -48.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $341.62 to $117.08, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.36% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On August 17, 2022, Cowen started tracking BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) recommending Market Perform. A report published by SVB Leerink on July 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for BNTX. Canaccord Genuity also rated BNTX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $192 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 06, 2022. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for BNTX, as published in its report on December 16, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from November 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $360 for BNTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -43.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of BioNTech SE’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 65.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 886.28K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BNTX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.54%, with a gain of 9.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $212.45, showing growth from the present price of $169.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BNTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BioNTech SE Shares?

The Germany based company BioNTech SE (BNTX) is one of the biggest names in Biotechnology. When comparing BioNTech SE shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.04, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -43.50%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 62.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BNTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BNTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in BNTX has decreased by -0.25% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,245,072 shares of the stock, with a value of $997.21 million, following the sale of -17,908 additional shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. made another increased to its shares in BNTX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 714.31%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 3,840,388 additional shares for a total stake of worth $602.59 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,378,022.

During the first quarter, PRIMECAP Management Co. subtracted a -6,910 position in BNTX. Flossbach von Storch AG purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.77%, now holding 3.36 million shares worth $463.1 million. At the end of the first quarter, Artisan Partners LP increased its BNTX holdings by 200.71% and now holds 2.23 million BNTX shares valued at $306.79 million with the added 1.49 million shares during the period. BNTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.00% at present.