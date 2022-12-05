Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) closed Friday at $16.58 per share, up from $16.52 a day earlier. While Two Harbors Investment Corp. has overperformed by 0.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TWO fell by -31.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.08 to $12.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.17% in the last 200 days.

On November 17, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) to Sector Perform. A report published by Citigroup on January 04, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for TWO. Credit Suisse also Downgraded TWO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $7.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 29, 2021. Jefferies initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for TWO, as published in its report on December 14, 2020. Barclays’s report from December 10, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $7 for TWO shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

The current dividend for TWO investors is set at $2.72 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 235.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 39.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TWO is recording an average volume of 1.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.01%, with a gain of 1.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.12, showing decline from the present price of $16.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TWO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Two Harbors Investment Corp. Shares?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the REIT – Mortgage market. When comparing Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.59, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 321.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TWO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TWO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TWO has decreased by -1.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 55,326,533 shares of the stock, with a value of $196.96 million, following the sale of -958,039 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TWO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 641,071 additional shares for a total stake of worth $135.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 38,056,235.

During the first quarter, Allspring Global Investments LLC added a 318,667 position in TWO. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 19345.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.15%, now holding 13.08 million shares worth $46.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services decreased its TWO holdings by -16.48% and now holds 8.8 million TWO shares valued at $31.32 million with the lessened -1.74 million shares during the period. TWO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.00% at present.