The share price of Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) rose to $9.88 per share on Friday from $8.87. While Tilly’s Inc. has overperformed by 11.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TLYS fell by -27.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.95 to $6.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.15% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On September 02, 2022, Seaport Research Partners Downgraded Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) to Neutral. A report published by William Blair on March 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for TLYS. Seaport Research Partners also rated TLYS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 18, 2022. Pivotal Research Group Reiterated the rating as Hold on March 10, 2020, but set its price target from $10 to $6. Pivotal Research Group January 15, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for TLYS, as published in its report on January 15, 2020. Pivotal Research Group’s report from December 06, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $14 for TLYS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Tilly’s Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TLYS is recording an average volume of 215.87K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.17%, with a gain of 2.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.67, showing decline from the present price of $9.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TLYS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tilly’s Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Apparel Retail sector, Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) is based in the USA. When comparing Tilly’s Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -80.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TLYS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TLYS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s position in TLYS has increased by 10.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,530,215 shares of the stock, with a value of $13.56 million, following the purchase of 146,501 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another decreased to its shares in TLYS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.99%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -142,241 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,440,550.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -269,447 position in TLYS. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.44 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 58.40%, now holding 1.18 million shares worth $10.46 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its TLYS holdings by -2.78% and now holds 1.18 million TLYS shares valued at $10.42 million with the lessened 33580.0 shares during the period. TLYS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.90% at present.