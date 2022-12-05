Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) closed Friday at $29.53 per share, up from $28.53 a day earlier. While Urban Outfitters Inc. has overperformed by 3.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, URBN fell by -6.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.77 to $17.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.41% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on May 27, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for URBN. Barclays also Downgraded URBN shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 01, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on November 30, 2021, and assigned a price target of $46. B. Riley Securities November 16, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for URBN, as published in its report on November 16, 2021. Citigroup’s report from October 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for URBN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Urban Outfitters Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and URBN is recording an average volume of 2.07M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.15%, with a gain of 4.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.89, showing decline from the present price of $29.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether URBN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Urban Outfitters Inc. Shares?

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Apparel Retail market. When comparing Urban Outfitters Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.62, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -50.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in URBN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in URBN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in URBN has decreased by -6.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,675,529 shares of the stock, with a value of $230.86 million, following the sale of -714,815 additional shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in URBN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.26%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -501,867 additional shares for a total stake of worth $215.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,038,408.

During the first quarter, Turtle Creek Asset Management, In added a 69,850 position in URBN. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.38 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.14%, now holding 6.54 million shares worth $156.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its URBN holdings by 16.68% and now holds 5.81 million URBN shares valued at $138.57 million with the added 0.83 million shares during the period. URBN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.00% at present.