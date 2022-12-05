As of Friday, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s (NASDAQ:BCYC) stock closed at $31.73, up from $28.89 the previous day. While Bicycle Therapeutics plc has overperformed by 9.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BCYC fell by -44.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $61.50 to $12.08, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.40% in the last 200 days.

On August 31, 2022, Cowen started tracking Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) recommending Outperform. A report published by Barclays on July 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for BCYC. Canaccord Genuity also rated BCYC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 06, 2022. B. Riley Securities April 13, 2022d the rating to Neutral on April 13, 2022, and set its price target from $62 to $33. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for BCYC, as published in its report on April 07, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from February 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $60 for BCYC shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -30.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BCYC is recording 221.35K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.51%, with a gain of 13.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.71, showing growth from the present price of $31.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BCYC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bicycle Therapeutics plc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.84%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BCYC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BCYC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Ridgeback Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in BCYC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 89.13%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,020,168 additional shares for a total stake of worth $53.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,164,801.

During the first quarter, Logos Global Management LP added a 300,000 position in BCYC. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC purchased an additional 0.31 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 22.29%, now holding 1.68 million shares worth $41.6 million. At the end of the first quarter, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its BCYC holdings by 24.40% and now holds 1.29 million BCYC shares valued at $32.03 million with the added 0.25 million shares during the period. BCYC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.90% at present.