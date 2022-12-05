A share of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) closed at $284.28 per share on Friday, up from $275.29 day before. While Albemarle Corporation has overperformed by 3.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALB rose by 8.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $334.55 to $169.93, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.05% in the last 200 days.

On October 13, 2022, Berenberg Downgraded Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) to Hold. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on July 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for ALB. Credit Suisse also rated ALB shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $185 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 27, 2022. UBS June 02, 2022d the rating to Neutral on June 02, 2022, and set its price target from $300 to $260. Wells Fargo May 12, 2022d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for ALB, as published in its report on May 12, 2022. HSBC Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

It’s important to note that ALB shareholders are currently getting $1.58 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 151.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Albemarle Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 25.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ALB is registering an average volume of 1.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.52%, with a gain of 4.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $315.81, showing growth from the present price of $284.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Albemarle Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Specialty Chemicals market, Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is based in the USA. When comparing Albemarle Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 326.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ALB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ALB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ALB has increased by 1.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,456,533 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.77 billion, following the purchase of 158,043 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ALB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.01%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 627 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.6 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,707,385.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -177,705 position in ALB. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 1.58 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 47.58%, now holding 4.9 million shares worth $1.37 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its ALB holdings by -17.91% and now holds 3.22 million ALB shares valued at $899.79 million with the lessened -0.7 million shares during the period. ALB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.10% at present.