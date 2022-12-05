Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) closed Friday at $2.05 per share, down from $2.10 a day earlier. While Accuray Incorporated has underperformed by -2.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARAY fell by -58.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.41 to $1.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.33% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On June 23, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) recommending Buy. A report published by Loop Capital on December 22, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ARAY. BTIG Research also Upgraded ARAY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 21, 2020. JP Morgan December 13, 2017d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for ARAY, as published in its report on December 13, 2017. Lake Street’s report from November 30, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $10 for ARAY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Accuray Incorporated’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ARAY is recording an average volume of 408.39K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.07%, with a loss of -6.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.17, showing growth from the present price of $2.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Accuray Incorporated Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARAY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARAY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis made another increased to its shares in ARAY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.98%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 387,772 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,246,160.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 66,541 position in ARAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 60268.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.64%, now holding 3.73 million shares worth $7.61 million. At the end of the first quarter, Royce & Associates LP increased its ARAY holdings by 2.99% and now holds 2.73 million ARAY shares valued at $5.56 million with the added 79300.0 shares during the period. ARAY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.40% at present.