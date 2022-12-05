The share price of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) rose to $108.76 per share on Friday from $106.40. While Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. has overperformed by 2.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTWO fell by -32.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $182.25 to $90.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.57% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On November 08, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) to Buy. A report published by Goldman on October 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TTWO. Deutsche Bank also Downgraded TTWO shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $160 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 17, 2022. BofA Securities August 09, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TTWO, as published in its report on August 09, 2022. Goldman’s report from June 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $136 for TTWO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 62.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TTWO is recording an average volume of 2.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.17%, with a gain of 5.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $134.81, showing growth from the present price of $108.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTWO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TTWO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TTWO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TTWO has increased by 1.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,201,902 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.04 billion, following the purchase of 278,069 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in TTWO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.18%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 201,617 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.12 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,450,553.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 83,362 position in TTWO. JPMorgan Investment Management, I purchased an additional 0.81 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 25.27%, now holding 4.02 million shares worth $476.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its TTWO holdings by 0.03% and now holds 3.75 million TTWO shares valued at $444.62 million with the added 976.0 shares during the period. TTWO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.50% at present.