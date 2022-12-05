Within its last year performance, ACCO fell by -32.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.00 to $4.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.99% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On November 12, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) to Overweight. A report published by Barrington Research on February 14, 2019, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ACCO. BWS Financial also rated ACCO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 25, 2017. Barrington Research Reiterated the rating as Outperform on April 29, 2016, but set its price target from $9 to $11. Barclays initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for ACCO, as published in its report on January 18, 2013.

Analysis of ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ACCO’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.30 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ACCO Brands Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ACCO is recording an average volume of 762.99K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.18%, with a gain of 1.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.75, showing growth from the present price of $5.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ACCO Brands Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Business Equipment & Supplies sector, ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) is based in the USA. When comparing ACCO Brands Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.14, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -450.20%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACCO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACCO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ACCO has decreased by -0.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,640,518 shares of the stock, with a value of $39.75 million, following the sale of -17,808 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another decreased to its shares in ACCO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.84%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -511,647 additional shares for a total stake of worth $32.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,965,007.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -628,186 position in ACCO. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -0.24 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.38%, now holding 5.24 million shares worth $24.11 million. At the end of the first quarter, Allspring Global Investments LLC increased its ACCO holdings by 9.82% and now holds 5.06 million ACCO shares valued at $23.3 million with the added 0.45 million shares during the period. ACCO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.80% at present.