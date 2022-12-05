Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) closed Friday at $6.57 per share, up from $6.55 a day earlier. While Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has overperformed by 0.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GPMT fell by -46.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.47 to $5.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.83% in the last 200 days.

On May 14, 2021, Credit Suisse Upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) to Outperform. A report published by JMP Securities on March 26, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Outperform’ for GPMT. Credit Suisse also rated GPMT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 08, 2020. Raymond James August 14, 2019d its ‘Strong Buy’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for GPMT, as published in its report on August 14, 2019. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)

The current dividend for GPMT investors is set at $1.00 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GPMT is recording an average volume of 650.90K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.59%, with a gain of 3.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.62, showing growth from the present price of $6.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GPMT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GPMT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GPMT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GPMT has decreased by -4.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,584,908 shares of the stock, with a value of $67.48 million, following the sale of -417,531 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in GPMT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.04%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -141,698 additional shares for a total stake of worth $35.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,521,214.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its GPMT holdings by -0.62% and now holds 0.96 million GPMT shares valued at $7.55 million with the lessened 5956.0 shares during the period. GPMT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.30% at present.