The share price of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) rose to $34.46 per share on Thursday from $34.09. While Viasat Inc. has overperformed by 1.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VSAT fell by -21.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $52.72 to $25.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.35% in the last 200 days.

On November 15, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) to Mkt Perform. Raymond James also Downgraded VSAT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $62 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 09, 2021. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on June 22, 2021, and assigned a price target of $54. Raymond James April 01, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for VSAT, as published in its report on April 01, 2021. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Viasat Inc. (VSAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Viasat Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VSAT is recording an average volume of 557.19K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.49%, with a gain of 1.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.70, showing growth from the present price of $34.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VSAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Viasat Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VSAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VSAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VSAT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.87%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 451,998 additional shares for a total stake of worth $288.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,034,615.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 134,783 position in VSAT. FPR Partners LLC purchased an additional 0.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.33%, now holding 5.27 million shares worth $215.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc decreased its VSAT holdings by -0.34% and now holds 2.94 million VSAT shares valued at $120.32 million with the lessened 10147.0 shares during the period. VSAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.90% at present.