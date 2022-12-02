Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) closed Thursday at $19.87 per share, up from $17.99 a day earlier. While Orthofix Medical Inc. has overperformed by 10.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OFIX fell by -35.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.12 to $13.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.81% in the last 200 days.

On March 04, 2022, Stifel Upgraded Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) to Buy. A report published by Stifel on October 20, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for OFIX. Cantor Fitzgerald also Downgraded OFIX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 29, 2019. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for OFIX, as published in its report on June 21, 2017. Ladenburg Thalmann’s report from June 14, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $53.25 for OFIX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. SunTrust also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Orthofix Medical Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OFIX is recording an average volume of 241.73K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.03%, with a gain of 18.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.67, showing growth from the present price of $19.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OFIX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Orthofix Medical Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OFIX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OFIX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OFIX has increased by 0.91% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,284,984 shares of the stock, with a value of $52.76 million, following the purchase of 29,676 additional shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC made another increased to its shares in OFIX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.79%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 49,254 additional shares for a total stake of worth $44.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,799,175.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -363,808 position in OFIX. Paradice Investment Management LL purchased an additional 12069.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.26%, now holding 0.97 million shares worth $15.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, Polar Asset Management Partners, decreased its OFIX holdings by -7.08% and now holds 0.94 million OFIX shares valued at $15.08 million with the lessened 71565.0 shares during the period.