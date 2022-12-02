A share of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) closed at $6.04 per share on Thursday, up from $5.89 day before. While E2open Parent Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 2.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ETWO fell by -48.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.54 to $4.89, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.98% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On October 21, 2022, Goldman started tracking E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) recommending Neutral. A report published by Credit Suisse on September 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for ETWO. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ETWO, as published in its report on January 25, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from September 30, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $14 for ETWO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 105.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ETWO is registering an average volume of 1.97M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.87%, with a gain of 3.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.92, showing growth from the present price of $6.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ETWO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze E2open Parent Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ETWO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ETWO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $170.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 29,248,151.

During the first quarter, The WindAcre Partnership LLC added a 1,440,000 position in ETWO. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -1.76 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.31%, now holding 19.43 million shares worth $113.27 million. At the end of the first quarter, Elliott Investment Management LP increased its ETWO holdings by 11.33% and now holds 18.0 million ETWO shares valued at $104.93 million with the added 1.83 million shares during the period.