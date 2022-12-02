As of Thursday, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s (NYSE:ANF) stock closed at $23.88, down from $23.98 the previous day. While Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has underperformed by -0.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANF fell by -31.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.09 to $14.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.92% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On May 23, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) to Neutral. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on March 03, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ANF. UBS also Downgraded ANF shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 07, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on November 30, 2021, and assigned a price target of $61. Jefferies June 09, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ANF, as published in its report on June 09, 2021. Argus’s report from June 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $47 for ANF shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ANF is recording 1.88M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.92%, with a loss of -0.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.83, showing decline from the present price of $23.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Shares?

The Apparel Retail market is dominated by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) based in the USA. When comparing Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.51, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -119.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ANF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ANF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ANF has increased by 0.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,468,563 shares of the stock, with a value of $131.3 million, following the purchase of 9,461 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ANF during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.98%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -344,967 additional shares for a total stake of worth $95.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,423,268.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -414,942 position in ANF. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 30695.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.49%, now holding 2.02 million shares worth $35.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, Balyasny Asset Management LP increased its ANF holdings by 48.39% and now holds 1.81 million ANF shares valued at $31.85 million with the added 0.59 million shares during the period.