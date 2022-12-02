As of Thursday, Select Energy Services Inc.’s (NYSE:WTTR) stock closed at $8.03, down from $8.19 the previous day. While Select Energy Services Inc. has underperformed by -1.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WTTR rose by 41.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.43 to $5.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.90% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On July 15, 2021, Seaport Global Securities started tracking Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on October 02, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for WTTR. Piper Sandler also Downgraded WTTR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 13, 2020. Wells Fargo June 27, 2019d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for WTTR, as published in its report on June 27, 2019. B. Riley FBR’s report from February 28, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $19 for WTTR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Johnson Rice also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR)

Investors in Select Energy Services Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 83.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Select Energy Services Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WTTR is recording 654.21K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.91%, with a loss of -1.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.12, showing growth from the present price of $8.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WTTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Select Energy Services Inc. Shares?

The Oil & Gas Equipment & Services market is dominated by Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) based in the USA. When comparing Select Energy Services Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.65, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 266.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WTTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WTTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in WTTR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.58%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 66,476 additional shares for a total stake of worth $41.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,267,043.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -43,083 position in WTTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.22 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.64%, now holding 3.56 million shares worth $34.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, Cannell Capital LLC increased its WTTR holdings by 1.08% and now holds 3.43 million WTTR shares valued at $33.08 million with the added 36567.0 shares during the period. WTTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 64.00% at present.