Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) marked $1.62 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $2.05. While Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. has underperformed by -20.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RPID fell by -86.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.53 to $2.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -63.16% in the last 200 days.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

On August 16, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: RPID) to Neutral.

Analysis of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (RPID)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -31.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 25.00K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RPID stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.37%, with a loss of -27.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RPID is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.73%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RPID shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RPID appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,646,612 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,646,612.

At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. decreased its RPID holdings by -75.55% and now holds 0.84 million RPID shares valued at $2.45 million with the lessened -2.59 million shares during the period. RPID shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.60% at present.