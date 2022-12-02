STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) closed Thursday at $59.13 per share, up from $57.11 a day earlier. While STAAR Surgical Company has overperformed by 3.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STAA fell by -34.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $112.27 to $49.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.04% in the last 200 days.

On November 07, 2022, Sidoti Upgraded STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) to Buy. Mizuho also rated STAA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $85 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 13, 2022. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on April 08, 2022, and assigned a price target of $87. The Benchmark Company March 28, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for STAA, as published in its report on March 28, 2022. BTIG Research’s report from March 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $98 for STAA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Perform’.

Analysis of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of STAAR Surgical Company’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and STAA is recording an average volume of 488.80K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.84%, with a loss of -3.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $86.62, showing growth from the present price of $59.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STAA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze STAAR Surgical Company Shares?

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Medical Instruments & Supplies market. When comparing STAAR Surgical Company shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 77.19, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 70.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in STAA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in STAA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co. made another decreased to its shares in STAA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.98%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -157,555 additional shares for a total stake of worth $363.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,127,803.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 54,145 position in STAA. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 93482.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.85%, now holding 4.96 million shares worth $351.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its STAA holdings by 0.47% and now holds 1.56 million STAA shares valued at $110.87 million with the added 7265.0 shares during the period. STAA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 100.00% at present.